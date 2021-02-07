Over 1.5L ticketless passengers fined in 7 months

More than lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel have been detected by the Central Railway (CR) in its intensive and regular ticket checking drives in suburban and non-suburban trains conducted between June 15 and January 31. In the drive, the CR collected fine of Rs 4.95 crore during the same period.

Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR, said during these checks, 1.58 lakh cases were detected and an amount of Rs4.95 crore realised as penalty. “Out of this, about 1.21 lakh cases were detected in suburban realising an amount of Rs.2.87 crore as penalty and Rs 2.09 crores realised as penalty from 37,823 cases in non-suburban trains,” he said.

In non-suburban trains, irregularities like misuse of senior citizen quota, travelling on altered tickets, improper conversion of system generated ticket to e- tickets, travelling with coloured xerox of tickets, travelling with fake ID cards, transfer of ticket cases were mainly noticed during the drives.

Moreover CR appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.