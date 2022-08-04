Over 1,500 women report Hepatitis B in Maharashtra

Covid, swine flu and now, hepatitis looms large |

Over 1,500 pregnant women have been affected with ‘Hepatitis B’ across Maharashtra, as per the state health department. A total of 3.16 lakh pregnant women were tested, of which 1,506 were found to be Hepatitis B positive.

Considering surge in cases state health department starts treatment immediately if they found a positive case. Moreover, they have directed all the private blood banks, laboratories, and hospitals to provide information about Hepatitis B or C patients detected before or after the surgery.

Under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, the new-born are given an immunisation dose. The infants are given Hepatitis B immune globulin (Human) HBIG B injection free to prevent infection from mother to the child.

Health officials said they have started screening of Hepatitis B for all pregnant women in the state and if anyone is found positive, pregnancy will have to be carried out only in the hospital having HBIG injections.

Dr Sumir Dembla, a BMC doctor said “If a pregnant woman is diagnosed with Hepatitis B there are chances it might get transmitted to child during birth or breast feeding. Hence, necessary precautions need to be taken.