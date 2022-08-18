e-Paper Get App

Mumbai-Goa NH 66 has claimed 1500 lives in the last ten years: Minister

The lane widening work of the highway has been going on since many years.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
More than 1,500 people lost their lives in road accidents on Mumbai-Goa highway between 2012 and 2022, Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan said in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Chavan gave a written reply during a discussion through a calling attention notice by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu.

“From 2012 to 2022, a total of 6,692 accidents took place on the Mumbai-Goa highway and 1,512 people lost their lives,” the minister said.

“The state government is trying to complete the construction of the highway by December 2023,” he added.

