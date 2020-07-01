Over 150 fined for not wearing masks in Panvel

Despite strict instructions by the corporation, more than 150 people were fined for not wearing masks in public places on Tuesday in Panvel. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun imposing fines for not wearing masks in public places. The civic body carried out the drive in Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Panvel area and fined people for violating the norms.

Last week, the civic body had issued a fresh circular and had warned citizens to wear masks in public places or face penalties. The civic body slapped a fine of Rs 100 for not wearing a mask.

A senior civic official from PMC said that they are collating the data of action; however, at least 150 people were fined in different parts of the city.

“After the relaxation in Mission Begin Again, citizens were seen violating basic norms and roaming without masks. We noticed that people are not following norms like social distancing or wearing of masks in public places,” said the official. He added that after relaxation in lockdown, instances of violating norms have increased.

The number of positive cases has crossed 2000 in PMC jurisdiction. There has been a spike after relaxation in the lockdown. The civic body has decided to impose more restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. The civic body has also ordered that only one person from a family can step out of the home to buy essentials.

As per the norms, everyone including government officials have to wear masks at hospitals, offices, chemist shops, among other public places in the PMC area.

In the last one fortnight, more than 1000 positive cases of coronavirus were reported under the PMC’s jurisdiction.

Earlier, the civic chief had sealed shops for not maintaining social distance. “There will be a tough action in days to come if there is a violation in the norms,” said the official. He added that under the Disaster Management Act, we are collecting Rs 100 fines for not wearing masks.