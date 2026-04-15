Over 13,000 Runners Raised ₹60 Crore+ For 309 NGOs At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

TATA Mumbai Marathon | X @TataMumMarathon

Mumbai: The runners of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 raised Rs60.68 crores in the 21st edition, taking the total amount of fundraising to over Rs500 crore. While 13 individual runners raised over Rs1 crore each, the highest amount of Rs13 crore was raised for Dharampur-based Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care.

Top fundraisers

The 21st edition of India’s biggest marathon event, which was organised on January 18, recorded over 69,000 participants, from 12 to 94 years of age, across different running categories. The annual sports event has been ranked as one of the world’s top-10 marathons.

The 21st edition witnessed over 1,100 first-time fundraisers, which was the highest number of participation since the event’s inception. These runners had collectively raised over Rs53 crore towards TMM’s philanthropy efforts, even before the race day.

Global ranking

The organisers, at the philanthropy award event on Wednesday, announced that the latest edition raised Rs60.68 crore through 13,580 fundraiser runners. The funds were raised for around 309 non-governmental organisations from 28,000 donors. Around 275 teams of corporate employees of 194 companies also participated to raise funds. The total amount of funds raised since the inception of the sport event crossed Rs500 crore mark.

Pre-race fundraising

Gujarat-based Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care, an initiative by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, continued to stand out as the highest fundraising NGO by collecting Rs13.02 crore. The organisation has been participating in the marathon since 14 consecutive years. Dr. Bijal Mehta, one of the “Change Legends” and the second-highest fundraiser in this edition, raised over Rs2 crore for the NGO.

Other NGOs like United Way Mumbai raised Rs4.67 crore, ADHAR raised Rs3.67 crore, Indian Cancer Society raised Rs3.16 crore and Light of Life Trust raised Rs2.97 crore. The highest funds were raised by Willy Doctor at Rs 2.02 crore for Light of Life Trust. A total of nine runners raised over Rs1 crore each, two runners raised over Rs50 lakhs while 10 individuals raised over Rs25 lakhs each.

The latest edition also saw four young leaders below the age of 21 years, who raised over Rs25 lakhs each. Change Legends Shaurya Banga (16) and Sophie Shah (16) raised the highest funds of over Rs1 crore each for OSCAR Foundation and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care respectively. Change Champions Anyssa Kothari and Anaisha Talsania raised over Rs25 lakh each for the Dharampur-based organisation.

Speaking at the event, Maharashtra’s Culture Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar said, “Tata Mumbai Marathon beautifully captures the spirit of Mumbai, a city that never stops. This event has added colour to the city’s culture. This public movement has also made Mumbai as the fitness capital of India.”

The event was attended by Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar, Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde, former BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and others.

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