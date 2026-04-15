CSMT Redevelopment Slowed By Gypsum Shortage Amid West Asia Conflict, Interior Works Delayed Structural Progress Continues

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) | File Photo

Mumbai: A key portion of the ongoing redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has slowed due to a shortage of gypsum, a material used in interior finishing, after supply chains were hit by the ongoing Iran–US/Israel tensions in West Asia. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has been unable to procure gypsum boards largely imported from Saudi Arabia and Oman affecting the revamp of Central Railway’s headquarters offices housed within the heritage building. Officials said while the shortage has delayed aesthetic and interior works, it has not impacted the core civil construction of the ₹2,450 crore redevelopment project.

Core work unaffected

Railway officials said several offices operating inside the heritage structure were recently shifted to facilitate renovation, where gypsum is essential for false ceilings, partitions, and wall finishes. “Gypsum boards are widely used for modern office interiors due to their ease of installation, fire resistance, and insulation properties. However, the ongoing conflict has disrupted supply and sharply increased costs of materials,” an RLDA official said. A formal communication has also been sent to Central Railway regarding the delays. Officials confirmed that while the interiors are temporarily affected, structural works under the larger redevelopment plan are progressing as scheduled.

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Meanwhile, work on the main project has reached 21.5% completion. Activity is currently visible on the Platform 18 side near P D’Mello Road, where construction of an elevated deck is underway. This deck will eventually connect the suburban and long-distance sections, improving passenger flow. Authorities are also executing an 85-day mega block from February 1 to April 26 for foundational work on Platforms 16 and 17, leading to temporary suspension of operations from these platforms. As a result, some long-distance trains have been short-terminated at Dadar and Thane, though suburban services remain largely unaffected.

Key upgrades

The ambitious project aims to transform the UNESCO World Heritage site into a modern, airport-like transit hub while preserving its Victorian Gothic architecture. Planned upgrades include separate arrival and departure zones, a large integrated concourse, a multi-level parking facility, and retail spaces. A major highlight will be the ‘Rail-O-Polis’—a network of elevated decks and skywalks connecting all platforms. Officials said the project is on track for completion by 2027-28, even as global factors pose intermittent challenges.

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