Four CIDCO Firefighters Conferred Prestigious DG Fire Services Award For Bravery And Exemplary Service

Four firefighters from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) have been conferred the prestigious Director General Fire Services award during Fire Service Week. | File Image

Navi Mumbai: Four firefighters from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) have been conferred the prestigious Director General Fire Services award during Fire Service Week, recognising their exemplary service and bravery.

Awardees named

The awardees include firefighters Nitin Kirtane, Govind Gadge, Kailas Shirsat and Sambhaji Patil, who were selected for their dedication, courage and outstanding performance in the line of duty.

Officials said the achievement reflects the strong leadership and guidance provided by CIDCO Managing Director Vijay Singhal, Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengade and Chief Fire Officer Vijay Rane, which enabled the team to deliver commendable service.

Maharashtra tally

A total of 29 personnel from Maharashtra have been selected for this honour, with four recipients from CIDCO, making it a matter of pride for the corporation.

"The recognition has boosted the morale of CIDCO’s fire department personnel, encouraging them to continue delivering prompt and efficient emergency services in the future," said Singhal.

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