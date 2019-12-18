Over 10,000 drivers in London register on Ola ahead of launch

New Delhi: Cab hailing platform Ola on Tuesday said over 10,000 drivers in London have signed up ahead of the launch of its services in the city.

In November, Ola had announced that it was entering the London market. The development came just days after rival, Uber was stripped of its London license.

"...in just three weeks, over 10,000 PHV drivers in London have registered to drive on the platform," Ola said.

It added that it will not charge commission from drivers for the first two months after the launch, allowing them to retain 100 per cent of their earnings from the platform.

"Going forward, Ola will continue to offer the best revenue share for drivers, allowing them to keep more of their earnings, in line with the company's unique driver-centric approach," it said.

The company said drivers in London have signed up both online and offline to drive with Ola, completing the required checks to drive on the platform.

Drivers' documents have been verified and mandatory training modules, created by Ola, will help ensure that drivers are ready to use the platform when it launches in the coming weeks, it added.

"Every interaction with drivers in the city has presented us with an opportunity to create a platform that best serves their needs, as well as those of consumers.

We are also very excited that a large number of these registrations have occurred through referrals and word of mouth amongst drivers," it said.