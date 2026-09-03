‘Outrageous’ And ‘Wholly Unpardonable’: Bombay HC Issues Contempt Notice To Senior Officer

The Bombay High Court has sought an explanation from Maharashtra law official Dilip Ghumare over his alleged courtroom conduct | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Bombay High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against Maharashtra’s Law and Judiciary Department Secretary and Senior Legal Advisor Dilip Ghumare over his alleged outburst in a packed courtroom, during which he blamed the High Court administration for not filling 179 posts created for fast-track courts.

Court Criticises Officer’s Conduct

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata described Ghumare’s conduct as “outrageous” and “wholly unpardonable”, observing that his aggressive reaction in open court had the effect of undermining the dignity and authority of the judiciary.

The court was hearing an interim application in a public interest litigation concerning fast-track courts when it examined an additional affidavit filed by the state government. The affidavit stated that 179 new posts had been created for fast-track courts.

Dispute Over 179 Posts

When the court asked the Additional Government Pleader to point out the relevant details in the affidavit, he was unable to give a clear answer. Since Ghumare, who had filed an earlier affidavit, was present in court, Justice Khata asked him to clarify the position.

However, the bench recorded that instead of responding to the question, Ghumare reacted in an aggressive and high-pitched tone, at times bordering on shouting. During the exchange, he allegedly blamed the High Court administration, saying it was responsible for not filling the 179 posts.

Court Says Authority Undermined

The judges said the officer’s “unwarranted outburst” and aggressive behaviour, displayed before a packed courtroom, had not only “scandalized the Court” but had also sought to undermine and lower its authority.

The bench noted that Ghumare was a senior judicial officer and said his behaviour was particularly serious in view of his position. It said every person appearing before the court was expected to maintain decorum, but such conduct was even more unacceptable when it came from a judicial officer.

Apology Not Accepted

The court asked the Advocate General to assist it in the matter. When the hearing resumed, the Advocate General declined to defend Ghumare’s conduct but sought permission for the court to accept his apology.

The bench, however, refused to overlook the incident. It said the conduct was “wholly unpardonable” and observed that a judicial officer could not behave in an unacceptable manner in open court and later expect to escape consequences merely by offering an apology.

The judges said accepting such an apology could send a troubling message that an otherwise inexcusable act could be committed openly and later be excused.

Also Watch:

Contempt Notice Issued

The High Court has now issued notice to Ghumare, asking him to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him. The matter has been posted for hearing on September 11.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/