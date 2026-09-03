‘Joint Parenting’ Not Recognised Under Indian Law, Child’s Welfare Must Come First: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has stressed that custody arrangements must prioritise a child’s welfare over equal parenting rights | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: Indian law does not recognise the concept of compulsory joint parenting and that the welfare of the child must remain the paramount consideration in custody disputes, the Bombay High Court has held.

Justice Gauri Godse, on September 1, made the observations while setting aside a Family Court order that had directed joint parenting of a 14-year-old boy by his estranged parents.

The High Court said that there was no legal framework in India requiring equal parenting or a strict 50:50 arrangement between parents. Instead, courts must decide custody issues based on what is in the best interests of the child.

Child Welfare Paramount In Custody

“In Indian law, the statutory framework governing child custody and guardianship does not recognise the concept of joint parenting,” the court said, adding that “parents’ legal rights can never override the child’s welfare.”

The dispute involved a Mumbai couple who divorced by mutual consent. Over the years, several consent terms were entered into regarding the custody and access of their son. In 2019, the father was granted sole custody, while the mother was later given access and 50% of the school vacations.

In September 2024, the Family Court modified the earlier arrangement and directed joint parenting, with the child’s ordinary residence to be with the mother. Both parents challenged different parts of the order.

Court Examines Practicality Of Arrangement

The High Court noted that while the child had affection for both parents and wanted to spend time with them, the Family Court had not properly examined whether a joint parenting arrangement was practical in the circumstances.

Justice Godse said a joint or shared parenting plan cannot be imposed without giving both parties a meaningful opportunity to present their case and lead evidence.

The court also observed that a strict 50:50 division of the child’s time between parents may not always be practical and could lead to further conflict.

“A joint parenting plan would mean a meaningful role for each parent in decision-making and the child spending sufficient, high-quality time with both parents,” the court said.

The child’s education, health, extracurricular activities and emotional stability must be kept at the centre while deciding such an arrangement, it added.

Interim Custody Arrangement

The High Court set aside the Family Court’s September 2024 order and restored the mother’s application for fresh consideration. It directed the Family Court to hear both sides and allow them to lead evidence, if required.

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Till a final decision, physical custody of the child will remain with the mother. The father will get alternate-weekend overnight access and temporary custody during parts of the Diwali, Christmas and summer holidays.

The court also directed both parents to equally bear the child’s educational and medical expenses.

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