‘Our Independence Should Also Extend To Food We Consume’: FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe - VIDEO |

Mumbai: On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday extended his wishes to citizens and said that independence should also mean having the freedom to choose food that is good for one’s health.

Speaking to reporters, Mundhe said, “I pray that the country continues to progress. I am now working in food safety as the Food Safety Commissioner. I want to say that our independence should also extend to the food we consume.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Independence Day, says, "I pray that the country continues to progress. I am now working in food safety as the Food Safety Commissioner. I want to say that our independence should also extend to the food we consume.… pic.twitter.com/8IGOsGFdMg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

He further emphasised the importance of choosing food that meets safety and quality standards rather than making choices based solely on taste.

“If we follow this approach, we will remain healthy. If we are healthy, our country will also be healthy and we will be able to progress,” he added.

FDA promotes healthy eating

Meanwhile, in a recent move, the FDA has directed schools across Maharashtra to replace fast food in canteens with nutritious options as part of efforts to promote healthier eating habits among students. The administration has also begun food safety and nutrition training in around 300 schools across the state, including Mumbai.

According to reports, the move comes after restrictions were imposed on the sale of junk food and food items high in added sugar and salt within 50 metres of school premises. Alongside enforcing these restrictions, the FDA is now focusing on educating schools about age-appropriate nutrition, healthy food choices and hygiene standards.

Schools receive nutrition training

As part of the training, school nutrition committees are being guided on the dietary requirements of students from different age groups, food sources that can meet their nutritional needs, and precautions to be followed while preparing and serving food. Senior FDA officials are conducting these sessions and providing guidance on maintaining food safety and hygiene.

FDA steps up food safety checks

Under Mundhe’s guidance, FDA officials have also conducted rigorous raids at various food outlets and institutions. The department has suspended the licences of some eateries following serious hygiene lapses and violations of food safety regulations.

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