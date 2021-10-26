'Our healthcare system is ensuring nobody is left behind': Aaditya Thackeray after Maharashtra fully vaccinates 3 crore people

Maharashtra on Tuesday fully vaccinated over 3 crore people against COVID-19. According to the data available on the CoWIN platform, 6,61,22,838 people have taken the first dose, while 3,01,45,491 have taken both the doses of the vaccine. In all, 9,62,68,329 doses have been administered in the state so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the healthcare system is working to vaccinate every citizen in the state at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter, the Worli MLA wrote: "The Good News: Maharashtra today crossed 3 crore mark for fully vaccinated people. That’s the highest in the country for those who are fully vaccinated." "Our healthcare system is working to vaccinate every citizen in the State at the earliest and ensuring nobody is left behind," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday, October 26, recorded 1,201 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 22,981. Besides, 32 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,060.

1,370 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the tally to 64,38,395. The recovery rate in the state is 97.48%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,76,191 people are in home quarantine and 961 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 495 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 276 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 288 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 80 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 27 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 26 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 09:23 PM IST