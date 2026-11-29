Otter Sighting In Kharghar Mangroves Raises Wildlife Safety Concerns; Resident Seeks Urgent Government Intervention |

Navi Mumbai: After spotting a pair of otters in the mangrove and wetland stretch behind KH3 Sanskriti Housing Society near Vastu Vihar in Kharghar Sector 16, a Kharghar resident has raised concerns over the lack of protection for the ecologically sensitive CRZ-I area, alleging regular movement of vehicles and people through the wildlife habitat.

Seema Tank, a resident, has sent a complaint to the state government, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), CIDCO and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), seeking urgent intervention to protect the mangrove and wetland stretch.

Tank said she spotted and recorded the otters during her morning walk. She alleged that an autorickshaw had passed through the mangrove stretch shortly before the sighting, followed by two motorcycles.

"The mangroves and wetlands are not vacant land. They are habitats for otters, golden jackals, birds and countless other species. The regular movement of vehicles and people through this sensitive ecosystem raises serious questions about wildlife safety," Tank said.

She also referred to the three golden jackal carcasses reportedly found near the Kharghar CRZ-I area in November 2026, saying the incidents highlight the need for better monitoring and protection of wildlife.

Tank has questioned the lack of coordination between CIDCO, PMC, the Forest Department and the Mangrove Cell in protecting the area. She has also sought clarity on which agency is responsible for preventing unauthorised vehicular movement and human activities in the mangrove stretch.

In her complaint, she has demanded an immediate joint inspection involving the Forest Department, Mangrove Cell, Wetland Authority, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), CIDCO and PMC. She has also called for regular forest patrolling, an investigation into previous wildlife deaths and strict action against unauthorised activities.

She has sought personal intervention from senior officials and a time-bound written action-taken report, stating that repeated complaints should translate into effective protection of the habitat.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!