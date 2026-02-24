'Orchestra Bar Licenses Face Permanent Cancellation For Repeat Violations,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday warned that orchestra bar licences will be permanently cancelled if operators repeatedly violate government rules, adding that the state will soon introduce a legal amendment to ensure stricter enforcement. |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday warned that orchestra bar licences will be permanently cancelled if operators repeatedly violate government rules, adding that the state will soon introduce a legal amendment to ensure stricter enforcement.

Strict Enforcement Coming: Legal Amendment Soon

Intervening during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, Fadnavis said the government is committed to maintaining discipline and compliance in bars operating under orchestra licences. He clarified that while the state had earlier enacted a law banning dance bars, the legislation did not stand scrutiny in the Supreme Court and was struck down as unconstitutional.

Following the court’s ruling, the government modified the law and introduced amendments permitting orchestra licences under stringent conditions. “The court allowed women to work in bars and we amended the rules, making them stricter. However, complaints of violations are still being received from certain areas, including Panvel in Navi Mumbai,” the Chief Minister said.

Three Strikes and Out: Repeat Offenders to Lose License

He stated that the government would act in accordance with the principles of natural justice by issuing warnings and penalising violators up to three or four times. However, for repeat offences, orchestra bar licences would be permanently cancelled. “An amendment will be introduced soon — either in this session or the next legislative session — to strengthen enforcement,” he informed the House.

Fadnavis further remarked that the government had originally intended to shut down dance bars completely, but following legal challenges, bar owners sought and were granted orchestra licences under strict regulatory norms. “We permitted orchestra performances with strict rules, but complaints of violations continue,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Alleges Late-Night Operations

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Manoj Jamsutkar, who alleged that around 75 orchestra bars in Mumbai are operating till 4 am in violation of state norms. He also claimed that while rules permit only 14 to 15 women per bar, nearly 40 to 45 women are working in several establishments.

In his written reply, however, the Chief Minister rejected Jamsutkar’s claims, maintaining that enforcement agencies are monitoring compliance and taking action wherever violations are found.

The government’s proposed amendment is expected to tighten regulatory provisions and empower authorities to take decisive action against repeat offenders across the state.

