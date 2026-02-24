DGCA Action Against VSR In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Grounds 4 Aircraft Over Safety Lapses After Audit

File Picture

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGACA) on Tuesday grounded four registered aircraft of VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd over safety lapses found after it conducted an audit into the Baramati plane crash that claimed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s life last month.

Reportedly, the aviation watchdog found multiple violations in a special safety audit conducted after the Learjet 45 crash in Baramati on January 28.

“The audit was ordered on February 2. It commenced on February 4 and was completed by February 16, after which the findings were analysed before a final decision was taken,” an official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Reportedly, the decision to ground the four aircraft was taken in view of the non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures.

About VSR Ventures

VSR Ventures is a non-scheduled air operator (NSOP) that provides private jet charter services across India. NSOP operators primarily cater to corporate clients, influential individuals, politicians, and medical emergency services.

VSR operates a fleet of approximately 7 aircraft. These include business jets such as Learjets and other small to mid-sized aircraft used for VIP and corporate travel. The firm also offers air ambulance services, aircraft management, and consultancy solutions.