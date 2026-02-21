Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Row: Rohit Pawar Claims VSR Had ‘Powerful Backing’, Urges PM Modi And Amit Shah To Ensure Fair Probe | VIDEO

Rohit Pawar speaks to the media, alleging influential backing behind VSR and calling for central intervention in the plane crash investigation | X - @RRPSpeaks

Mumbai, Feb 21: NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu be asked to resign from the Union government till the inquiry into the January 28 plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar is completed.

Targets VSR company during briefing

During a media briefing, he specifically targeted the VSR company, which owned the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft.

Letter to Prime Minister

In his letter to the PM, Pawar wrote, “You have always shown respect for Ajitdada and his contribution to the country. In this context, I request that Ram Mohan Naidu be asked to resign from his post until the investigation is completed. This is imperative to ensure there is no influence or interference in examining whether the DGCA was compromised in any manner in relation to VSR.”

Details shared with media

Rohit Pawar also presented details to the media regarding developments related to the January 28 flight operation and the company’s overall management.

