Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Rohit Pawar Alleges Powerful Backing To VSR In Baramati Tragedy, Seeks PM Modi–Amit Shah Intervention |

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday raised serious allegations of political and commercial interference in the Baramati air crash case, claiming that a private firm, VSR, enjoys the backing of highly influential individuals across state and national power centres.

VIDEO | Delhi: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeak) holds a press conference on Baramati air crash, says, "The deeper we go into this matter, the more one thing becomes clear: this company called VSR appears to have the support of very influential people. Many of them are in… pic.twitter.com/v0XKvfq1YO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2026

VSR Backed By Powerful People: Rohit Pawar

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Pawar said that the deeper the investigation goes, the clearer it becomes that the VSR company appears to be protected by very powerful people, including those holding key positions in state governments, individuals linked to the ruling party at the Centre and politically connected businessmen. He said investigators are trying to ascertain whether the alleged conspiracy behind the crash is political or commercial in nature.

Pawar stated that for the investigation to reach its logical conclusion, only the country’s most powerful leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, can ensure justice for Ajit Pawar. “Others involved are powerful too, but today the most powerful figures are the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” Pawar said.

Rohit Pawar Demands Union Civil Aviation Minister's Resignation

The NCP (SP) legislator demanded the immediate resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, alleging a lack of transparency in the probe. He also urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take up the issue seriously and raise it in Parliament.

Making explosive claims, Pawar alleged that additional fuel was deliberately loaded into the aircraft involved in the crash. He questioned why CCTV footage linked to the incident has not been made public, while details of his movements, travel routes and companions were allegedly available to social media trolls linked to VSR. He demanded immediate action against the system that, according to him, leaked confidential information.

Pawar further alleged that attempts were being made to manipulate public perception through misinformation, including claims that the aircraft’s black box was damaged. “Fake narratives are being spread to mislead the public,” he said, questioning why a government-funded laboratory built at a cost of Rs 9 crore was not being used for forensic examination.

Highlighting the financial aspects, Pawar said the aircraft was insured for Rs 35 crore, with Rs 55 crore insurance for machinery and Rs 10 crore for liability. He raised concerns over whether the pilot was operating under pressure, noting allegations that the pilot was struggling to find employment. Pawar also questioned why a key managerial figure linked to VSR had not been arrested and was allegedly being shielded.

The MLA claimed that the accident investigation report, expected by the 15th of the month, has still not been released, suggesting possible tampering with financial records. He reiterated that the probe is being conducted in a biased and unlawful manner and warned that continued delays only deepen public suspicion surrounding the case.

