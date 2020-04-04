Opposition makes ‘light’ of PM Modi’s TV address, advices him to focus on poor

On the other hand, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in his tweet said, "Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people's pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown.

Just a feel-good moment curated by India's Photo-Op Prime Minister!" Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra asked PM to announce a massive fiscal package amounting to 8-10 per cent of India’s GDP to help fight the novel coronavirus crisis. ‘’Give India fiscal package worth 8-10pc of GDP. Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown, laws exist permitting this.

Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news," quipped Moitra. NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik said it was expected that Modi would speak about measures being taken to combat COVID-19, but people were instead told to light lamps.

“People were left quite disappointed after Modiji delivered his speech at 9 am,’’ noted Malik. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said it is not PM’s job to ask people to clap, light lamps.

“What is required at this time is making available adequate number of ventilators, increasing the number of testing labs, providing doctors and their staff with PPEs, to provide financial assistance to states to fight this crisis,’’ viewed Thorat.