Opposition Alleges Massive Land Loot In Mira Bhayandar, Intensifies Maharashtra Politics

Congress Legislative Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar (L) & Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (R) | File Pic

Mira Bhayandar: The political atmosphere in Maharashtra has intensified following serious allegations by the Opposition regarding the ownership of hundreds of acres of government land in Mira Bhayandar. Congress Legislative Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut have accused the Mahayuti government of facilitating a massive land "loot" in favor of private developers.

Wadettiwar claims 254.88 acres diverted to builders

Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that approximately 254.88 acres of land in Mauje Bhayandar, which originally belonged to the state government, was diverted to benefit private builders.

Wadettiwar highlighted several discrepancies like Changes were allegedly made to land records without the prior permission of the state government. Despite earlier orders from the District Collector to transfer the land back to the government, there was no follow-up at higher administrative levels.

Bombay High Court recognized Mira Salt Works as owner

On April 30, 2026, the Bombay High Court dismissed the central government's appeal, recognizing 'Mira Salt Works' as the rightful owner. Wadettiwar questioned, "How was a decision on ownership reached when the hearing was supposed to be about jurisdiction? Were the government lawyers sleeping?"

Joining the attack, MP Sanjay Raut took to social media to describe the situation as a "loot of Maharashtra's land under the protection of the law." He noted that while the land was originally state-owned and leased out, various private entities—including Mira Real Estate Developers and Estate Investment—have systematically "grabbed" the land through various court orders dating back to 1996, 2002, and 2018.

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State to file SLP in Supreme Court, says Raut

"The Maharashtra government has finally admitted that this land is entirely government property and has decided to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court. That is fine, but had a minister taken such a decision under his own authority, the courts would have passed strictures for corruption," Raut remarked.

The Opposition argues that at a time when the state treasury is facing a deficit, land worth billions of rupees is being handed over to private developers. They have questioned why the government waited for an adverse High Court ruling before deciding to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

As the state gears up for further legal battles, the Mira Bhayandar land case has become a central flashpoint in the ongoing conflict between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition.

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