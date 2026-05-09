Maharashtra Govt's Revenue Camp At Talasari Brings Essential Services To Village Level |

Palghar, Maharashtra: As part of the Maharashtra government’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Resolution Camp Campaign – Phase I, a special revenue camp was organized at the Talasari Tehsil Office to bring essential government services closer to citizens at the village level. The initiative received an enthusiastic response from residents of the Talasari Municipal Council area.

Supply Dept benefits 69 ration card holders

Under the Single Day Service Delivery initiative, a range of revenue-related services were provided on the spot. The Talasari Municipal Council distributed 35 different certificates, while the Tehsil Office issued 27 certificates to citizens. The Supply Department extended benefits to 69 ration card holders during the camp.

Emphasizing digital governance, the Revenue Department also distributed 85 digital 7/12 extracts and 119 8A extracts. Action was initiated in eight cases related to the conversion of Occupancy Class-II lands into Class-I lands under Section 43 of the Tenancy Act. Additionally, 69 pending entries under Phase I and II of the Jivant 7/12 initiative were completed.

Farmers, women and rural residents express satisfaction

Under various social assistance schemes, 27 beneficiaries were registered, while 257 certificates were distributed to students under the School Tethee Dakhla initiative. Farmers, women, students, and residents from rural areas expressed satisfaction over receiving direct access to multiple government schemes and services through the camp.

The camp was attended by Talasari Municipal Council President Suresh Bhoye, Vice President Subhash Dumda, corporators Vilas Thakre and Ramila Javalia, Tehsildar Amol Pathak, Taluka Agriculture Officer Raghu Ebhad, Panchayat Samiti Agriculture Officer Gavit, along with officials, employees, and public representatives from various departments.

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