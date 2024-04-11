Operation Nanhe Farishte: RPF Central Railway Rescues 1064 Children In April 2023-March 2024

Kamal Mishra

Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway, in collaboration with Government Railway Police (GRP) and dedicated railway staff, successfully rescued a total of 1064 children from railway station platforms across Central Railway during the period spanning April 2023 to March 2024. This laudable initiative, aptly named "Operation Nanhe Farishte," embodies the commitment of RPF to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children.

"The heartening effort saw boys and girls, facing various challenges such as family disputes, personal conflicts, or allurements of urban life, being rescued and subsequently reunited with their families, thanks to the diligent efforts of trained RPF personnel. Through empathetic engagement and counseling, these personnel provided crucial support to the rescued children, facilitating their return to the comforting embrace of their loved ones" said an official of CR.

According to CR, Bhusaval Division emerged as a beacon of hope by rescuing the highest number of children, with 313 youngsters receiving assistance and care

"Mumbai Division rescued 312 children, showcasing the proactive approach of RPF in one of the busiest railway hubs. Similarly Pune Division demonstrated its commitment by rescuing 210 children, reflecting the widespread reach of Operation Nanhe Farishte" said an official.

Nagpur Division and Solapur Division also played integral roles, rescuing 154 and 75 children, respectively, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the initiative.

According to CR, collaborative endeavor between RPF, GRP, and supportive NGOs like Childline underscores the collective responsibility towards safeguarding the welfare of children. "The successful outcomes of "Operation Nanhe Farishte" serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication of railway authorities and frontline personnel in ensuring a secure environment for all passengers, especially the most vulnerable among them - the children" said an official of CR.