Operation Muskaan-14: Mumbai Railway Police Rescue 305 Children, Reunite Many With Families | ChatGPT

Mumbai: Under the month-long Operation Muskaan-14 drive, the Mumbai Railway Police rescued 305 children found wandering alone at railway stations and reunited many of them with their families.

According to the railway police, the special campaign was carried out across railway stations under the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate between January 20 and February 20, 2026, following orders from the Additional Director General of Police (Women and Child Development), Maharashtra.

During the operation, police teams identified children moving around railway premises without parents or guardians and took them into protective custody. Of the 305 children rescued, 193 were immediately handed over to their parents or guardians, bringing relief and happiness to their families.

The remaining children were sent to children’s homes for care and protection, from where 54 more were later reunited with their families after verification.

In addition, the police traced 18 missing children, including 14 from other districts and four from other states. In three cases registered at Dadar, Dombivli and Kalyan railway police stations, all three missing children were successfully located.

Officials said the Operation Muskaan series is a dedicated initiative by the Maharashtra Police aimed at tracing missing children, preventing trafficking and ensuring their safe return to families.

The Railway Police helpline 1512 is operational at railway stations under the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate to provide immediate assistance to railway passengers. Dedicated helpline numbers 8828109999 and 8454999999 are also active to ensure the safety of women, children and passengers. Additionally, special Women Safety Cells have been set up at every police station under the commissionerate, functioning under the Crime Branch to strengthen the protection and support.

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