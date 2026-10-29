Open Underutilized 'Railway Workman Special' Locals To General Commuters, Women And Persons With Disabilities: MP Naresh Mhaske Writes To DRM

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske | File Photo

Thane, October 29, 2026: In a bid to ease peak-hour overcrowding on Mumbai’s Central Railway line, Thane Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Ganpat Mhaske has urged railway authorities to permit general passengers, women, and persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) to travel in the largely underutilised ‘Railway Workman Special’ local trains.

In a formal letter addressed to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railway, MP Mhaske highlighted that the special service, which operates daily around 4:05 pm from Parel towards Kalyan, runs with a significant portion of its capacity empty.

He argued that allowing commuters access to the vacant space or designated coaches would provide much-needed relief during peak travel hours.

Key Concerns Raised In The Representation

Optimising Unused Capacity: The Workman Special is primarily reserved for Central Railway employees. However, because daily staff occupancy remains low relative to the train's total capacity, opening selected compartments to the general public would optimise rail infrastructure.

Passenger Hardship During Disruption: Citing a recent incident on October 26, when a signal failure disrupted Central Railway services and led to massive crowding across platforms, MP Mhaske pointed out that the Workman Special ran with closed doors and windows. This prevented stranded passengers from boarding, causing widespread frustration.

Call For Better Commuter Assistance: Emphasising that suburban railways serve as the lifeline of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the MP urged railway personnel to maintain better communication and demonstrate empathy towards commuters during emergency disruptions.

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Proposed Solution

MP Naresh Mhaske requested the Central Railway administration to issue prompt directions allowing general commuters, women, and persons with disabilities to utilise available coaches or vacant seats on the Parel–Kalyan route, offering an additional travel alternative during highly congested hours.

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