'Open-Roof Glass Elevator To Ultra-Chic Bedrooms': Mumbai Teen Gives Tour Of Family-Owned Lavish 4BHK Apartment In Juhu; Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A viral video offering a glimpse inside a sprawling luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu has sparked conversations online about generational wealth and the city’s soaring property prices. The video features a teenager giving a tour of his family-owned residence, which he claims is spread across approximately 5,000 square feet and is worth an estimated Rs 18–20 crore.

The clip begins with a content creator approaching two young men on a Mumbai street and asking how much they pay in rent. One of them responds casually, “I don’t really pay rent, my family owns the apartment.”

Watch The Viral Video Here:

When asked about the property’s size and estimated value, the teen shares the figures before offering the interviewer a glimpse inside the home. The tour showcases an expansive apartment that the family reportedly converted from an eight-bedroom layout into a four-bedroom residence, creating larger living spaces.

Luxury Interiors & Indoor Garden

Among the features highlighted is a dedicated indoor gardening area curated by the homeowner’s mother, along with a traditional stone fountain. The young man shows that the apartment also has a spacious formal living room, a large dining area and an informal family lounge.

One of the most striking features is a custom open-roof glass elevator, reportedly imported from Italy, as per the teen. The lift has been designed to offer an open-air experience rather than the enclosed feel of a conventional elevator. A large imported chandelier hangs above the elevator shaft, adding to the apartment’s elaborate interiors.

The walkthrough also offers glimpses of a private spa room, a home-theatre setup, walk-in wardrobes and tastefully designed bedrooms. The property’s balcony and city-facing views provide another highlight of the tour.

Towards the end of the video, the teen is seen looking out at the city skyline. In a light-hearted exchange with the interviewer, he remarks, “To be honest, I have no clue what strawberry world you’re living in.”

Netizens React To Viral Video

The video has gained traction across social media platforms, with viewers reacting to the scale of the apartment and its features. While some have praised the interiors and architectural design, others have used the clip to discuss inherited wealth, privilege and the widening gap between property ownership and affordability in Mumbai. The claimed area and market valuation of the apartment are based on the teen’s statements in the video and have not been independently verified.

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