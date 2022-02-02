Open enquiry: IPS officer Param Bir Singh records statement before ACB

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and IPS officer Param Bir Singh on Tuesday got his statement recorded before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the open enquiry initiated by the bureau on the allegations levelled against Singh by police inspector Anup Dange.

Singh has reportedly denied all the allegations levelled against him before the ACB. Singh was suspended from service after multiple extortion cases were registered against him.

"Singh had sent us a written communication recently stating that he would not be available to appear before the ACB on February 02, owing to some court-related work and requested if he could get his statement recorded on February 01. The investigation officer (IO) agreed to Singh's request after which Singh visited the ACB office at Worli where his statement was recorded for about one hour and 45 minutes," said an ACB official.

When asked if Singh would be summoned again for questioning, the official said, "If the IO finds it necessary to call him again, he would do so. He has denied all the allegations in his enquiry."

Earlier Singh was summoned to appear before the ACB on January 10, but he had cited pendency of hearing in the Supreme Court as the reason for not turning up. Singh was summoned for the second time by the ACB to get his statement recorded on January 18, but the IPS officer did not appear before the agency, citing the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Dange, who was attached to Gamdevi police station before he was suspended in July, 2020, had written a letter in February last year raising allegations against Singh to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Home). Dange in his letter had alleged that Singh’s 'aide' had demanded money for revoking his suspension. Singh had categorically denied these allegations. In March, last year, Dange was reinstated in the service by the state government and was posted at the South-Region Police Control Room. In July last year, ACB had initiated an open enquiry following allegations made by Dange.

The ACB had sought permission from the state government to carry out an open inquiry against Singh on allegations levelled by Dange after which the government had given its nod to the ACB to initiate an open inquiry into allegations of corruption against Singh and an order in this regard was issued on July 12.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:34 AM IST