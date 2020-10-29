‘Only 9.6 lakh passengers can travel’: WR, CR on resuming local trains for general public

Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, CR said in the present Covid regime, a safe number of passengers per EMU service would work out to 700. So, even if we start all 1367 EMU services, we can transport a maximum of 9.6 lakh passengers daily, which is much less than the 35 lakh passengers who were travelling in the Pre-Covid regime.

“Currently ticketing is being done through booking counters only, to restrict the issuance of tickets to only the permissible categories of passengers. Once the suburban services are opened up for the general public, tickets will have to be issued to all public. For this UTS APP may have to be started, which we have disabled presently, as it does not have the facility to restrict a particular category to buy the ticket. Therefore, before the opening of suburban services to the general public, access to the station, through technological solutions, will need to be ensured beforehand by the State Government,” he said.

Moreover, the State Government has suggested that one train per hour be run as ladies’ special, but the railway feared once a train is nominated as ladies special there will be a natural accumulation of ladies on the platform awaiting the ladies’ special. “Similarly, the male passengers will also start accumulating to be able to board the train after ladies’ special. Thus, the dwell time of both male and female passengers on the platforms will increase creating an artificial surge, a situation that we would like to avoid to maintain social distancing,” the letter read further.

Finally, if such a facility were to be advanced to the ladies during the Covid period and which after Covid will be withdrawn, it will lead to severe criticism as the total number of trains will continue to remain capped at 1367 due to capacity limitations.

Senior railway officials said the State Government should quickly decide the technological solution they propose to stagger the rush in the trains, with total passengers travelling in a single -day capped to 9.6 lakhs. Moreover, it is learned that the Government of West Bengal has already taken steps in this direction and the Government of Maharashtra is also considering developing an App for this.

“Meetings in this context have been held by the State Government on October 22 and 27, in which Central Railway and Western Railway Officials had also participated. The railway is willing to provide all statistical inputs to the State Government, if required, for development of this technological solution,” he said.