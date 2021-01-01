Only 17 fresh Covid-19 cases on New Year Eve in Mira Bhayandar

Mira Bhayandar: After positive cases continued the trend of dropping to double digits for two consecutive months, the number of fresh detections witnessed a significant dip as only 17 people tested positive for Covid-19 on New Year’s Eve on Thursday in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 25,413, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 24,279 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city. While the recovery rate has improved further to 95.54 percent, the active number of cases is now limited to 351 which works out to just 1.38% of the total case load. While 1,214 cases were reported from 1 to 31 December, 1,452 people were discharged in the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 fatalities reported by the MMBMC’s health department has also witnessed a significant decrease. While 146 and 152 people lost their lives due to the deadly infection in September and October respectively, 38 and 26 people have succumbed in November and December respectively. However, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover slightly above three percent, as the total death toll has mounted to 783.