Online learners’ license put RTO officials in a fix as address proof of applicants differs

Now, procuring a learners driving license is easy as it can be applied online. However, this has also caused a problem for RTOs. There have been cases of fake Aadhar Card details or issues with the address provided by people. This issue has been cropping up as the permanent address is different from the current address on many peoples’ Aadhar card.

According to RTO officials, there have been issues with data filled as far as Aadhar details is concerned. “There are two fields of address-- permanent and current. People change their addresses without updating their Aadhar card. This becomes an issue,” said a senior RTO official.

Last month, the state government allowed aspirants to apply for a learners’ license from home by just taking an online test using their Aadhaar-based authentication. However, with the address issue cropping up, the transport department had to issue fresh directives on June 30. They have asked learners to verify their Aadhar card details.

To apply for a learners’ license, aspirants can watch a few online videos on road safety and take the test on the website. After this, the Aadhar number has to be mentioned for authentication.

In order to obtain a learners’ license, an aspirant must answer at least 60% of the questions in the test. If one clears the test, they will be eligible to obtain a learners’ license. A printout of the license can be taken. The state transport department issues around 20 lakh learners’ licenses.