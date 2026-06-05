Onion Prices Crash At Vashi APMC Amid Surge In Arrivals From Maharashtra; Retail Still At ₹30-35 Per kg | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Onion prices at the Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) have fallen due to a surge in arrivals from major onion-producing regions of Maharashtra and weak demand from traders. Despite the decline in wholesale rates, onions continue to retail at Rs 30 to Rs 35 per kg in local markets.

Heat-Led Rush

Large quantities of stored summer onions are currently reaching the market as farmers rush to sell their produce amid concerns of spoilage caused by rising temperatures. Traders said reduced export demand, limited purchases from other states and sluggish market activity have further weighed on prices.

At the wholesale market, premium-quality onions are fetching Rs 14-15 per kg, while normal-grade onions are selling at Rs 12-13 per kg. Prices of lower-grade varieties have dropped significantly, with No. 2 onions trading at Rs 7-9 per kg, Golta onions at Rs 6-7 per kg, Golti onions at Rs 4-5 per kg and Chopda onions at Rs 2-5 per kg. The average wholesale rate currently ranges between Rs 10 and Rs 12 per kg.

Grade-Wise Rates

Farmers had initially stored their summer onion crop after prices remained stable earlier in the season. However, with temperatures rising and the risk of deterioration increasing, a large volume of stock is now being released into the market, resulting in oversupply.

“Stored onions are getting damaged due to the intense heat. As a result, growers are bringing their stocks to the market, but demand remains weak and sales are below expectations. The arrival of a large quantity of lower-grade onions has further dampened market activity,” said onion trader Manohar Totlani.

Traders expect prices to remain under pressure in the coming weeks if arrivals continue at the current pace and demand fails to improve.

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