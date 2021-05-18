ONGC Barge P-305: It was all dark for survivors till Navy rescued them

Only a movie like the ‘Titanic’ or ‘The Perfect Storm’ could perhaps come close to conveying the horror of those on a sinking ship. But this cataclysm unfolded in real life on Monday afternoon, as Cyclone Tauktae passed by Bombay High, ripping apart the mooring of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) accommodation barge P-305 and Barge GAL Constructor as it did so.

While Barge GAL Constructor went adrift and was later grounded, with all the 137 persons on board being rescued by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, things went from bad to worse for those onboard the ONGC barge.

Soon after the P-305 was cut loose from its moorings on Monday afternoon, it began to be tossed around like a toy by the huge waves generated in the rough Arabian sea, said those who survived to tell the horrifying tale. With no engine or propeller attached to the accommodation barge, there was little the 273 personnel onboard could do to control the vessel.