One Ticket To The Jungle: IRCTC To Launch Rail-Based Wildlife Tourism Packages In Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Planning a wildlife holiday in Maharashtra may soon become much simpler.Tourists will no longer have to make separate bookings for train tickets, hotels and safari permits, with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) set to introduce integrated wildlife tourism packages under a new partnership with the Maharashtra Forest Department.

The initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by IRCTC West Zone and the Maharashtra Forest Department during the International Tiger Day celebrations in Nagpur on July 29. The collaboration aims to offer tourists a single, hassle-free booking covering confirmed train travel, accommodation, local transfers and assured wildlife safari permits.

The packages will initially cover Maharashtra's leading wildlife destinations, including Pench National Park, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Bor Tiger Reserve, Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve, Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary and Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. IRCTC plans to roll out five curated itineraries that combine rail connectivity with guaranteed safari access, making wildlife travel more organised and convenient.

The move is expected to give a fresh push to tiger tourism in Maharashtra by making its forests more accessible to families, wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, birdwatchers and adventure travellers. Officials believe easier access and organised travel will encourage more domestic tourists to explore the state's protected forests while promoting responsible and sustainable tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, said the partnership marks an important step towards promoting sustainable wildlife tourism in Maharashtra. "By combining IRCTC's tourism expertise with the conservation initiatives of the Maharashtra Forest Department, we aim to provide travellers with seamless access to some of the state's finest wildlife destinations while supporting responsible and eco-friendly tourism," he said.

The MoU was exchanged between Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M. Srinivasa Reddy and Gaurav Jha in the presence of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) Milind Mhaiskar and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) M. Srinivasa Rao, along with senior officials from both organisations.

The initiative also marks IRCTC's growing focus on specialised tourism. While the corporation has built its tourism business around rail tours, pilgrimage circuits and holiday packages, wildlife tourism is emerging as a new segment in its portfolio. Officials expect the partnership to not only increase tourist footfall at Maharashtra's tiger reserves but also create livelihood opportunities for local communities and strengthen awareness about wildlife conservation.

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