One more death due to swine flu in Thane, death toll reaches 6

Thane: With one more death due to swine flu in Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) jurisdiction, the death toll has reached six in the Thane district.

The number of swine flu patients is also increasing day by day. Thane District Health Department has informed that 283 swine flu patients have been detected in the district so far and the maximum number of patients is 206 from Thane city.

Shirjit Shinde, medical health officer, TMC said, "The prevalence of swine flu in the district is increasing day by day. Another patient's death has been reported in the district on Tuesday. Therefore, the number of patients who have died due to swine flu in the district has increased to six. Most of the patients are from Thane city. Among those who died due to swine flu in the district, co-morbidities and senior citizens were included. Five days ago, the number of patients in the district was 210. This has increased by 73 in five days and the number of swine flu patients has reached 283. Out of this, a maximum of 206 patients are from Thane city. After Thane city the Kalyan-Dombivali 44, Navi Mumbai 22, Mira Bhayandar five, Thane Rural three, Badlapur two and Ambernath has one patient. Out of these, 136 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the district and the remaining 141 patients have been discharged home after treatment."

Shinde further added, "Six patients have died in the district so far. Four patients are from Thane city. So, KDMC jurisdiction and Ambernath areas have one patient each. Till Monday, the number of deaths due to swine flu in the district was five. With the death of one patient in the Kalyan-Dombivli area, the number has reached six. The patient who died in the KDMC area was 70 years old. He was infected with swine flu a few days ago. Two days ago the patient died during treatment. The death of this patient has been reported to the district health department on Tuesday, August 9."