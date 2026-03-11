One Liver Saves Two Lives In Rare Split Transplant At Mumbai Hospital |

Mumbai: In a rare and highly complex procedure, doctors at Gleneagles Hospital Parel performed a split liver transplant from a 38-year-old brain-dead donor, saving the lives of a 44-year-old man and a three-year-old child suffering from severe liver disease.

The procedure brought new hope to Netaji Chavan from Sion and young Charvik Ingle from Nerul, Navi Mumbai, both of whom were battling life-threatening liver conditions and were on the deceased donor transplant waiting list.

Chavan had been suffering from decompensated cirrhosis with complications including ascites, jaundice and severe muscle loss. He had been on the transplant waitlist since April 2021 as his condition continued to worsen.

“I had almost lost hope after waiting for years, as living with liver disease was both physically exhausting and mentally draining,” Chavan said.

Meanwhile, three-year-old Charvik Ingle was diagnosed with cryptogenic cirrhosis, a serious childhood liver disease with no known cause. Due to the illness, his growth had been severely affected and he suffered from abdominal swelling caused by fluid accumulation.

“We were shattered when we learned our child had liver failure, but we held on to hope when doctors said a transplant could save him,” said Charvik’s father.

The life-saving procedure became possible after a 38-year-old donor was declared brain dead at AIMS Hospital Dombivli. Since the hospital is not a liver transplant centre, the organ was allocated through the city pool as per the guidelines of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC).

Dr. Anurag Shrimal, Director – Liver Transplant at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, said, “Because the donor was young and had good liver function, the team decided to perform a split liver transplant so the organ could help both an adult and a child.”

The liver was divided into two segments — the larger portion for the adult recipient and the smaller left lateral segment for the pediatric patient. Multiple surgical teams coordinated across locations, and the entire process lasted nearly 15 to 17 hours.

Dr. S.K. Mathur, President of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre, said, “Split liver transplantation helps address the shortage of pediatric donor organs by allowing one donor liver to save two lives.”

Dr. Bipin Chevale, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, added, “This milestone shows how a donor family’s selfless decision can give multiple patients a renewed chance at life.”

Both patients recovered well and were discharged in stable condition, giving two families a fresh start through a single act of organ donation.

