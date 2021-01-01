One arrested in Thane for stealing mobile phones from shop in Thane

Thane: The Kasarwadavli police have arrested a teenager for stealing 24 mobile phones worth Rs 76,000 from mobile shop in Thane.

"The accused, Yash Dashrath Gaikwad (19), has been arrested by the police for breaking into a mobile shop and stealing 24 mobile phones worth Rs 76,000. The incident took place on December 25. A police case has been registered at Kasarwadavli police station next day," said an official.

"Following a tip-off, the police have laid a trap at Anand Nagar area in Thane on December 29 and apprehended the accused. All the phones were seized from him,"added the official.

The accused has been booked under sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. Gaikwad, a resident of Majiwada in Thane has been remanded in police custody till January 4. Further probe is on.