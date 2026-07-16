Onboard WiFi Users Grow From 30% To 55% In A Year, Almost 90% Of Passengers Use It To Stream Content: Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The use of WiFi on board Air India flights has increased from 30% to 55% in a year, with about 89% of passengers streaming content while 11% browse the web, check email, and use messaging apps.



Wi-Fi connectivity at 35,000 feet has become a staple of the modern flying experience worldwide, where flyers can use seamless internet access to catch up on emails or browse social media. Among Indian carriers, Air India is currently the only airline providing onboard WiFi service to the flyers on over 55 flights operated by 28 aircraft, including 10 Airbus A321 Neo as well as six each of Boeing 777, 787 and Airbus A350. Currently, this service is available on flights to Mauritius, Frankfurt, London, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, Bali, Manila and Melbourne.

According to Air India, more than 1 million users on its flights connected to the in-flight WiFi service, based on the latest usage tracking from June 2025 through June 2026. The airline claimed that usage has grown steadily over the year, with onboard Wi-Fi consumption surging from 30% in June 2025 to 55% in June 2026.

The airline's data showed that nearly 89% of connected passengers chose to stream content on social media while in transit, while the remaining 11% opted for web browsing, emails and messaging apps. The consistent demand for the service has resulted in nearly 500 TB worth of data consumption over the year. By category, streaming services accounted for 86% of total usage, while web browsing accounted for the remaining 14%.



"These numbers represent the beginning of the transforming on-board experience for Air India’s passengers. These numbers are currently driven by an initial fleet of 28 aircraft that operate flights across the globe. As the connected fleet grows, so will the opportunities for passengers to carry their digital lives with them, wherever they fly," said an Air India spokesperson, adding that more aircraft and cities will be added progressively.

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