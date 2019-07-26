On whose order action taken on Andheri school: Corporators

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Thursday’s general body meeting cleared the air by claiming that the Andheri school had followed fire safety norms.

This came after the fire department had disconnected power and water supply since July 3, claiming that the Andheri’s Bombay Cambridge International School had violated fire norms.

However, this action by the fire team was opposed by all-party corporators. Leader of opposition in the BMC said the fire brigade was ignoring the flaws in other buildings, shops and hotels in Mumbai and was only targeting the school.

Further he said there might be some pressure created on the fire department by some influential people. However, the fire department didn’t disclose more details under whose pressure they did this. This has led to discussion in the general body meeting held on Thursday.

Similarly, the action of fire department on the school indicates something is fishy now. Meanwhile, after being pulled up by the fire department for flaws in the fire norms,

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Thursday’s the general body meeting, cleared the air by saying that the Bombay Cambridge International School authority has taken corrective steps set up according to the fire department.

So the water and electricity supply of the school was reinstated from July 1. Congress corporator Jagdish Kutty raised the issue about the academic loss of the students due to the issue of objection to the closure of the Cambridge School’s water and electricity supply by the fire brigade.

And also demanded the name of by whose order this action was taken. This has paved the way for the school to start as before after removing the errors in the preventive measures of the fire department. Information about this was shared by Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in the general body meeting.