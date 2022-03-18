On Holi, no COVID-19 vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai today

There is no vaccination under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday on account of Holi. The civic body suspended the vaccination drive for a day.

A press note issued by the civic body stated that all the vaccination centres will be closed on Friday.

The civic body has already vaccinated all eligible citizens above 18 years and became the first city to achieve 100 percent vaccination. As per the civic body, citizens above 18 years in the city are fully vaccinated.

Following state and central government instructions, the civic body started the vaccination drive for children between 12 and 14 years.

In order to make it easier for the citizens to get vaccinated near their homes, the civic body has set up around 111 vaccination centres. Civic chief Abhijeet Bangar said that though the severity of Covid dipped, the senior citizens must take their third precautionary dose within the stipulated time. We must realise that covid is not completely gone yet.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:11 AM IST