On Foot, On Faith: 2 Navi Mumbai Warkaris Complete 3,500-Km Narmada Parikrama In 108 Days

Warkaris from Navi Mumbai return after completing a 108-day spiritual journey across three states | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 15, 2026: For most, a journey of 3,500 kilometres would demand planning, logistics, and transport. But for Koparkhairane residents H.B.P. Vishal Jayantilal Patil (37) and H.B.P. Dhananjay Rameshwar Veta (22), the only requirement was faith, discipline, and unwavering resolve.

Over 108 days, the two Warkaris from the city walked across three states to complete the sacred Narmada Parikrama, a spiritual circumambulation of the Narmada River considered among the most rigorous pilgrimages in India.

Journey rooted in faith and discipline

The duo began their journey on December 22, 2025, from Omkareshwar, and returned home on April 11 to a grand welcome that echoed with chants, cymbals, and the rhythmic beats of the mridang.

“We were determined to fulfil this challenge. This is not just a journey of the body, it is a journey of the mind and soul. Every step teaches patience and surrender,” said Vishal Patil.

Warkaris from Navi Mumbai return after completing a 108-day spiritual journey across three states | File Photo

Understanding the Narmada Parikrama

The Narmada Parikrama involves walking along the river while keeping it to one’s right—an age-old practice steeped in spiritual discipline. The route stretches across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, covering anywhere between 2,600 and 3,800 km. Pilgrims often take three to six months to complete it—on foot, without shortcuts.

Daily endurance and perseverance

For Patil and Veta, both seasoned in the Warkari tradition with regular pilgrimages to Pandharpur and Alandi, the journey began with a modest 14 km on day one. Soon, they settled into a steady rhythm of walking 30–35 km every day.

“There were days when the body would ache, but the thought of the river and the purpose kept us going,” said Dhananjay Veta. “You realise how little you actually need to keep moving.”

Spiritual milestones along the route

Their path led them through some of the most spiritually significant sites along the Narmada—Mandleshwar, Nemawar, and eventually Amarkantak, the river’s origin, considered the halfway mark of the Parikrama.

From there, they traced their way back along the southern bank, completing the sacred circuit once again at Omkareshwar.

“Reaching Amarkantak felt like a turning point—not just geographically, but spiritually. It’s where you begin to look inward even more,” Patil reflected.

Grand welcome on return

Their homecoming in Koparkhairane was nothing short of celebratory. A traditional dindi procession, complete with taal and mridang, moved from Ganoba Ganesh Temple to Shri Radhakrishna Temple. Local mandals and residents gathered in large numbers, welcoming the duo with reverence and pride.

Divyang devotee Avinash Bharat Patil and his family felicitated the pilgrims at the Hanuman temple, adding a deeply personal touch to the community celebration.

“Their journey reminds us of the strength of faith and the power of determination,” said a member of the welcoming party.

Spiritual significance beyond endurance

For many, the Narmada Parikrama is seen as a test of endurance. But as senior kirtankar Dnyanraj Maharaj Mhatre aptly put it: “The Narmada Parikrama is not merely a pilgrimage, it is the highest form of spiritual practice, where devotion, patience, and discipline come together.”

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A journey that continues within

For Vishal Patil and Dhananjay Veta, the journey may have ended geographically—but spiritually, it has only deepened. “You return home,” said Veta, “but a part of you continues walking.”

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