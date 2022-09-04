On Cyrus Mistry's death, here's what Tata Sons, TCS said

N Chandrasekaran |

N Chandrasekaran, the current chairman of Tata Sons, paid respect to conglemorate's former chief Cyrus Mistry and said it was "really tragic that he passed away at such a young age", according to ANI.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," Chandrasekaran told ANI.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services also mourned the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry.

"He was a warm, friendly, and congenial person who built a strong relationship with the TCS family during his time as the Chairman of the company. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends in their time of loss," the consultancy firm said in a statement.

Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

Mistry and another person travelling in the Mercedes car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, identified as Anayta Pandol, were injured.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a detailed probe into the incident that shook the country's corporate world.

According to police, the tragic end came after Mistry's vehicle, with at least 3 others travelling with him from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, crashed into a road divider around 3.15 p.m.

The news sent shockwaves in Indian corporate and political circles and many reacted with initial disbelief.