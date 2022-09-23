e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOn camera: Unknown persons attack MIM party office in Mumbra; beat workers with sword

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
On camera: Unknown persons attack MIM party office in Mumbra; beat workers with sword | Twitter screengrab

Thane: Some unidentified miscreants broke into the MIM party office in Mumbra area. The vandals had a sword and attacked people there. Two were seriously injured.

The visuals showed men barging into a office even as a man tries to stop them from entering and they continue to vandalise the party office.

This is a developing story, further details awaited.

