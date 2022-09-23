On camera: Unknown persons attack MIM party office in Mumbra; beat workers with sword | Twitter screengrab

Thane: Some unidentified miscreants broke into the MIM party office in Mumbra area. The vandals had a sword and attacked people there. Two were seriously injured.

The visuals showed men barging into a office even as a man tries to stop them from entering and they continue to vandalise the party office.

This is a developing story, further details awaited.

Some unidentified miscreants broke into the #MIM party office in #Mumbra, attacked with a sword.



Two people were seriously injured in the attack. @indrajeet8080 video#Thane #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cifAJsWLks — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 23, 2022