e-Paper Get App

On Camera: Thane man run over by water tanker after falling from two-wheeler

Ganesh Fale lost control of his vehicle and fell on the road. A water tanker coming from the opposite direction ran over him

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
The injured man was rushed to the Kalwa civic hospital where doctors declared him brought dead | Video screengrab

Thane: A 22-year-old man was killed when a water tanker ran over him after he fell from his two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Monday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Raju Patil tweeted a video of incident, which took place around 8 pm on Sunday, and tagged the post to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) while saying the man died due to pothole on road.

TMC's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant in an official release said the accident took place on Agasan road in Diva township when the victim, Ganesh Fale, was going on a scooty.

Fale lost control of his vehicle and fell on the road. A water tanker coming from the opposite direction ran over him, he said.

The injured man was rushed to the Kalwa civic hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Police have sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Mumbra police have registered a case against the tanker driver, a police official said.

Read Also
Thane: 14-year-old girl wins gold in long jump at state-level competition
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiOn Camera: Thane man run over by water tanker after falling from two-wheeler

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Thane man run over by water tanker after falling from two-wheeler

On Camera: Thane man run over by water tanker after falling from two-wheeler

PM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day; pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

PM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day; pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Previous Maharashtra govt took good decision to sell wine in supermarkets: Sharad Pawar

Previous Maharashtra govt took good decision to sell wine in supermarkets: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Better mobile connectivity at 8 stations

Mumbai: Better mobile connectivity at 8 stations

St Xavier’s Malhar fest: More than 1,000 students attend Day 1

St Xavier’s Malhar fest: More than 1,000 students attend Day 1