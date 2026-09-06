On Camera: Shiv Sena Workers Allegedly Assault Hospital Staff In Palghar Over Treatment Bill |

Palghar: Days after Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mathre allegedly assaulted doctors at a KDMC-run hospital in Dombivli, a similar incident has come to light from Maharashtra’s Palghar district, where ruling Shiv Sena office-bearers allegedly created a ruckus at a hospital over treatment costs.

Govinda’s treatment bill sparks ruckus

According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred around midnight on Sunday. The reports state that a commotion began after a Govinda was rushed to the hospital for treatment following injuries sustained during Dahi Handi celebrations. After receiving treatment, the hospital staff reportedly handed over a bill of around Rs 19,866 at the time of his discharge.

Angered by the bill, the Govinda team allegedly stormed the hospital along with Shiv Sena workers and assaulted and threatened hospital staff.

Video shows alleged assault

A video shared on X shows members of the Govinda team and Shiv Sena workers allegedly hurling abuses at hospital staff, including a woman. The visuals further show one of the Shiv Sena workers allegedly slapping the hospital receptionist who was present at the time.

ShivSena functionaries create ruckus at Palghar hospital



Over treatment of an injured Govinda team member, doctors and staff were allegedly abused and threatened with vandalism. A staffer was also allegedly assaulted. A case has been registered against 17 pic.twitter.com/DbYyi2dh8T — Suhas Birhade ↗️ (@Suhas_News) September 6, 2026

The video has sparked a debate on social media over the alleged hooliganism at the Palghar hospital, with questions being raised about the behaviour of the workers towards hospital staff and the woman who was also allegedly threatened when she tried to intervene.

Shiv Sena leaders named

According to a complaint filed by a hospital employee, several people who entered the hospital have been named, including Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Sankhe, city chief Rahul Gharat and others.

The reports further stated that the workers allegedly entered the intensive care unit (ICU), a restricted area where access is limited to prevent contamination and ensure patient safety. Hospital staff alleged that the mob threatened a nurse inside the ICU, removed the IV drip of an injured Govinda and took him away from the hospital.

Police register case

Following the incident, Palghar Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Medical Services Protection Act.

The report further state that at least 17 individuals have been named in the case, including Shiv Sena leaders Kundan Sankhe and Rahul Gharat, as well as Rohit Gavit, son of local MLA Rajendra Gavit.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. Police are reportedly scanning CCTV footage and examining other evidence in connection with the incident.

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