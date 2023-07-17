 On Camera: Panvel Police Rescue Two Stuck On Riverbed In Gadeshwar Dam (Watch)
On Camera: Panvel Police Rescue Two Stuck On Riverbed In Gadeshwar Dam (Watch)

Section 144 imposed near Dam, riverbed areas; notices have been put up to prevent drowning and other fatal incidents

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Panvel taluka police emerged as a saviour for two people who went into the riverbed of the Gadeshwar (Dehrang) dam in Panvel and got stuck in the stream. Police beat marshal on regular duty noticed them trapped inside the water, and rescued them with the help of rope on Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Police Inspector Milind Fadtare and police constable Tukaram Korde, Sandeep Patil, Dhananjay Pathare, and others entered the riverbed and rescued them. The two men rescued were identified as Sohail Khawjauddin Ahmad Sheikh and Manoj Shankar Gangurde.

A large number of revellers flocked to waterfalls and rainwater riverbeds during the monsoon. Despite the respective police having banned entry to such places and issued notice boards, people entered by skipping police notice.

Dramatic rescue

“Due to the sudden rise in the water level, they were trapped and when they tried to come out, one of them was swept in the water,” said an official from Panvel Taluka police station. However, he added that police officials present immediately brought rope and rescued both of them.

Meanwhile, the effort of the police received praise from locals and senior police officials. The Panvel taluka police already imposed section 144 (to curb instances of nuisance) near the Dam and riverbed areas and put up a notice board in its jurisdiction to prevent drowning and other fatal incidents.

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Police Nab 42-Year-Old Man For Assaulting ST Bus Conductor
