ON CAMERA: Mumbai Police constable injures himself while dousing fireworks during Sandal procession in Mahim

Mumbai: An unfortunate incident was caught on camera in Mahim on Sunday night during the Sandal procession near the Mahim Dargah. A police constable injured himself while trying to douse off a firework cracker on the road.

A group of youths was dancing and celebrating on the road during the procession. One of them brought a firework and ignited it in the middle of the road. As the clock had gone past 10pm, hence bursting firecrackers is prohibited in the city.

Constable stopped the youths from bursting crackers on road after 10pm

Therefore a police constable got in to stop them from bursting crackers. In the video, he is seen trying to refuse the youths and stopping them to ignite the firecrackers.

While trying to douse off the firecracker, things turned up adverse as it didn't douse off but exploded right on his body. A flare of fire is seen coming on his face at the end of the video.

3 youths booked under charges in this case

The constable is injured after the incident and the police have registered a case against 3 youths, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Khan and Iqbal Khan under sections 188, 285, 286, and 336 of the IPC.

