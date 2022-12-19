e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiON CAMERA: Mumbai Police constable injures himself while dousing fireworks during Sandal procession in Mahim

ON CAMERA: Mumbai Police constable injures himself while dousing fireworks during Sandal procession in Mahim

The constable is injured after the incident and the police have registered a case against 3 youths, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Khan and Iqbal Khan under sections 188, 285, 286, and 336 of the IPC.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Mumbai Police constable injures himself while dousing fireworks during Sandal procession in Mahim |
Follow us on

Mumbai: An unfortunate incident was caught on camera in Mahim on Sunday night during the Sandal procession near the Mahim Dargah. A police constable injured himself while trying to douse off a firework cracker on the road.

A group of youths was dancing and celebrating on the road during the procession. One of them brought a firework and ignited it in the middle of the road. As the clock had gone past 10pm, hence bursting firecrackers is prohibited in the city.

Constable stopped the youths from bursting crackers on road after 10pm

Therefore a police constable got in to stop them from bursting crackers. In the video, he is seen trying to refuse the youths and stopping them to ignite the firecrackers.

While trying to douse off the firecracker, things turned up adverse as it didn't douse off but exploded right on his body. A flare of fire is seen coming on his face at the end of the video.

3 youths booked under charges in this case

The constable is injured after the incident and the police have registered a case against 3 youths, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Khan and Iqbal Khan under sections 188, 285, 286, and 336 of the IPC.

Read Also
Mumbai: 2 arrested with high quality MD worth Rs 1crore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute rocks the inaugural day of the winter session in Nagpur

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute rocks the inaugural day of the winter session in Nagpur

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra legislature winter session begins in Nagpur; flares over border row,...

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra legislature winter session begins in Nagpur; flares over border row,...

ON CAMERA: Mumbai Police constable injures himself while dousing fireworks during Sandal procession...

ON CAMERA: Mumbai Police constable injures himself while dousing fireworks during Sandal procession...

Indian Academy of Paediatrics devises new vaccine, treatment protocols

Indian Academy of Paediatrics devises new vaccine, treatment protocols

Maharashtra Assembly Winter session: 'State won’t fear Naxalism, will answer them,' says Deputy CM...

Maharashtra Assembly Winter session: 'State won’t fear Naxalism, will answer them,' says Deputy CM...