Mumbai man miraculously escapes death as bus runs over him in Powai; video goes viral

Man Knocked down by a bus in Chandivali, Powai.

Mumbai: A man was knocked down by a bus in Mumbai's Chandivali in Powai. CCTV footage shows the shocking moment. The incident occurred on an extremely busy road filled with School and college kids, near the Everest heights building in Chandivali.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera near the Everest heights building.

In the video, we cans see a busy street where few autos and cars are quesed in traffic, while a bus is approaching from the opposite side. While a few women cross the road in a hurry, a middle aged man tries to cross the road in leisurely manner and can be seen falling under the bus. The man was able to get back on his feet afterwards, once the bus driver stopped the bus.