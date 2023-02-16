ON CAMERA: Mumbai local train wheel catches fire near Asangaon; passengers jump out of coach

Mumbai local train wheel catches fire near Asangaon | Screengrab

The wheel of a running local train caught fire near Asangaon station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, according to officials, and no passengers were injured.

A video of the incident, which occurred about 70 kilometres from Mumbai, went viral on social media, showing a passenger jumping out of a stopped train.

According to railway sources, the train was crowded because it was peak hour in the morning. Passengers said they jumped out of the coach as soon as the train stopped after noticing the burning wheel.

Local train was heading to CSMT from Kasara

According to a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson, the incident occurred at 8.55 a.m. at Asangaon station, located 70 kilometres from Mumbai, when a local train was travelling from Kasara in Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (in south Mumbai).

According to the official, no passengers were injured in the incident, which occurred due to "brake binding," in which the brakes become jammed with the wheels and friction between the two causes smoke or even fire in some cases.

The local train was held up at the Asangaon station home signal from 8.55 a.m. to 9.07 a.m. due to "brake binding," according to the spokesperson.

The railway staff concerned attended to it and the rake was later running normally, the official said, adding a detailed investigation will be conducted after the rake goes to car shed.

The Central Railway operates nearly 1,800 suburban services daily on its four corridors, including the main line connecting areas of Thane and Raigad districts with Mumbai.

Around 40 lakh passengers travel on Central Railway suburban locals every day.

