On Camera: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Assaulted With Sticks Over Bike Cut Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar; FIR Registered

Oxomiya Jiyori X Account

Mira-Bhayandar: A serious incident of violence has emerged from the Mira-Bhayandar area in Thane district, where a driver of a Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) bus was assaulted by a group of individuals. The attack took place at Gaymukh Ghat following a minor dispute reportedly involving a bike cutting in.

According to a report by NDTV India, around five to six unidentified persons confronted the bus driver and proceeded to physically assault him. The situation escalated quickly despite the trivial nature of the argument, turning into a violent confrontation on the road. Based on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against unknown attackers under the Indian Penal Code at Kopar Police Station.

Corporation Bus Driver Beaten in Minor Dispute



A serious violent incident has come to light from the Mira-Bhainsdar area of Thane district. A group of people assaulted the driver of a Mira-Bhainsdar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) bus. The incident occurred at Gaymukh Ghat when,… pic.twitter.com/d4YAOjZHBk — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) April 10, 2026

In the visuals that have surfaced online, the men are seen entering the bus, some with sticks, and being assulting the bus driver. The men pull of the drivers shirt in an attempt to remove him from his seat. They eventually manage to pull him out and drag him outside the bus, continuing the assault.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed inside the bus, and the footage has since surfaced online, going viral across social media platforms.

This story comes in a month after contractual employees of the Bus services provided by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Transport (MBMT) went on a flash strike to register their protest against the assault on an on-duty driver by a biker in Mira Road.

The incident was reported on bus route number 17 which operates from the Mira Road railway station to Vinay Nagar in Kashimira. A biker was attempting to overtake the bus but its driver Rameshwar Bidwe got in his way. The biker reached the next stop near S.K.Stone Signal and picked up a quarrel with Bidve.

After rounds of verbal abuse, the biker thrashed Bidwe and left the spot. Demanding action against the biker who is said to be the son of the contractor who operates the bus service, drivers went on a flash strike. “Process was on to register an FIR against the biker,” confirmed a senior police officer from the Mira Road police station.

However, buses remained off roads as reports last came in till late in the night, leaving commuters in a lurch. After terminating the contract with the regular service provider, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had chalked out a stop-gap arrangement by appointing a local agency-Mahalaxmi Krupa Infrastructure to operate its bus fleet.

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