Waterpipe Burst Forces Commuters To Wade Through Waterlogged Stretch In Mumbai's Bandra - WATCH VIDEO |

Mumbai, April 10: Visuals emerging from Bandra have gone viral on social media, showing a road inundated with water in scenes resembling flood-like conditions, triggering concern among commuters and residents.

According to information reported by CNN-News18, the situation was caused by a burst in a drinking water pipeline in the area, leading to severe waterlogging on the affected stretch. The sudden surge of water flooded the road, disrupting normal movement and catching pedestrians off guard.

In various clips, several people can be seen navigating through the waterlogged road, wading through accumulated water. Notably, no vehicles are visible on the affected stretch, indicating a complete halt in traffic movement. Police personnel have also reached the spot and are assessing the situation.

So in other news

Bandra is flooding now



I think a pipe or smthn burst pic.twitter.com/pA1fluEW95 — Vedant Lamba (@vedulamba) April 10, 2026

As of now, an official statement from the authorities regarding the cause, response measures, or restoration timeline has yet to be released. Further details are awaited.

This news comes in two months after a major pipeline burst during excavation work at Mahim Causeway on Monday afternoon triggered massive water leakage, flooding the roadway and bringing traffic to a near standstill.

The incident has severely disrupted water supply in Khar West and Bandra West. The BMC's water department rushed emergency teams to the spot and is carrying out repairs on a war footing to restore normalcy.

The incident occurred at around 1.35 pm on Monday on the north bound carriageway of Mahim Causeway, when a 900-mm diameter water pipeline burst during excavation work. The rupture led to massive leakage, with lakhs of litres of water gushing onto the road, flooding the stretch and severely disrupting traffic movement.

Visuals from the site showed water shooting several feet into the air and the roadway completely submerged. Engineers from the BMC’s water department rushed to the spot and immediately began emergency repair work to contain the leakage and restore normal conditions.

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