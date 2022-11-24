e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiON CAMERA: Hotel manager slapped by MNS worker for not playing Marathi songs in Navi Mumbai

ON CAMERA: Hotel manager slapped by MNS worker for not playing Marathi songs in Navi Mumbai

During a corporate gathering at the hotel, the guests insisted that the DJ play Marathi songs. He denied their request, and thus the matter escalated.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Twitter
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: In a viral video, MNS workers are allegedly seen thrashing the hotel manager of "The Taste of Punjab" hotel in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, for not playing Marathi songs.

During a corporate gathering at the hotel, the guests insisted that the DJ play Marathi songs. But in spite of multiple requests, the DJ did not play any Marathi songs and said that it was by the owner's order to play only Hindi, English, and Punjabi songs.

It is not clear how the MNS workers landed at the spot, but it can be seen in the video that the workers are thrashing the hotel manager, who was trying to calm the situation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Updates: Take back the Amazon parcel which you sent in form of the Governor, says Shiv Sena...

Mumbai Updates: Take back the Amazon parcel which you sent in form of the Governor, says Shiv Sena...

Uddhav Thackeray demands removal of Guv BS Koshyari; dares Eknath Shinde to resign over Karnataka...

Uddhav Thackeray demands removal of Guv BS Koshyari; dares Eknath Shinde to resign over Karnataka...

Shivaji row: Governor Koshyari has crossed all limits, President & PM should take decision, says...

Shivaji row: Governor Koshyari has crossed all limits, President & PM should take decision, says...

Maharashtra: CM Shinde urges World Bank to finance ambitious project on diverting flood water to...

Maharashtra: CM Shinde urges World Bank to finance ambitious project on diverting flood water to...

Mumbai: Schmalz launches new manufacturing unit at Bhosar MIDC

Mumbai: Schmalz launches new manufacturing unit at Bhosar MIDC