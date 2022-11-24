ON CAMERA: Hotel manager slapped by MNS worker for not playing Marathi songs in Navi Mumbai

Twitter

Navi Mumbai: In a viral video, MNS workers are allegedly seen thrashing the hotel manager of "The Taste of Punjab" hotel in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, for not playing Marathi songs.

During a corporate gathering at the hotel, the guests insisted that the DJ play Marathi songs. But in spite of multiple requests, the DJ did not play any Marathi songs and said that it was by the owner's order to play only Hindi, English, and Punjabi songs.

It is not clear how the MNS workers landed at the spot, but it can be seen in the video that the workers are thrashing the hotel manager, who was trying to calm the situation.

