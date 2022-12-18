ON CAMERA: Highly venomous Russell Viper enters Naupada police station in Thane; rescued | Sourced Photo

Thane: The venomous Russell Viper of around 4.5 feet long entered the Naupada police station premises on Sunday afternoon. In the year 2022, it is the third time that the venomous snake was spotted at Naupada police station.

At Naupada police station there is an open plot behind the police station which has long bushes and the snake hides in it.

The snake was rescued by snake charmer Dnyaneshwar Shirsath.

While speaking with the FPJ correspondent, the Naupada Police station senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal said, " The construction work is going on in front as well as back of the Naupada police station. Also, the road work is going on in full swing. Due to the construction work, snakes get a place to hide and sometimes they enter our police station premises. There is one huge tree inside our premises and the snakes catch rats there. We do use snake-repellent powder but it is of no use. The snakes also hide in the drainage system. The way mosquitoes do not die due to fumigation, the same way the repellent powder is not so effective."

Dhumal further added, "Yes it is true that the snake has entered the Naupada police station premises for the third time this year. We are taking precautions by putting the light on at night most of the time. As of now, there is no atmosphere of panic in the police station, but we all need to be alert. Snake charmer Shirsath rescued the Russell Viper snake and will leave it in the jungle."

Snake charmer Dnyaneshwar Shirsath after rescuing the snake said, "The sign of identity of Russell Viper is that it has rudraksha-shaped spots on his body like a chain. When this snake gets angry it curls up and makes a croaking noise like a cooker's whistle. The venom of this snake is highly toxic."

